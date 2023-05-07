German American Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
German American Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $815.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
