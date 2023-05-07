Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,677 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

