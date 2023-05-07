Glenview Trust Co Acquires 172 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

