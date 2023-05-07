Glenview Trust Co Acquires 188 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

