Glenview Trust Co Acquires 203 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Up 2.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

