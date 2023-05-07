Glenview Trust Co Acquires 9,513 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 443.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

