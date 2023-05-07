Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,508,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $529.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.