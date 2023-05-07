Glenview Trust Co Has $557,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

GSSC stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

