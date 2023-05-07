Glenview Trust Co Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

