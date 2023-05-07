Glenview Trust Co Has $850,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $284.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.13.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

