Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.58. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 30,697 shares trading hands.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 145,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 123,238 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 133,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
