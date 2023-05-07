Gouws Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gouws Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.97. 3,139,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

