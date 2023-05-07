GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.77

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $4.79. GrainCorp shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 642 shares changing hands.
GrainCorp Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.
GrainCorp Company Profile
GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.
