Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.
Green Plains Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.