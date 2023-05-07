Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Green Plains Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,368,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.