Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

