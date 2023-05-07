Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

