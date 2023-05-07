Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.76 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.08. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

