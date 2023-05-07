Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 5.5 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

