Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE AVB opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

