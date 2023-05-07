Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $172.57 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $156.93 and a one year high of $263.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.65.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

