Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,350 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

LW stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $113.03.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

