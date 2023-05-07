Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

