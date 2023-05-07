Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 136 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

