Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 180 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

