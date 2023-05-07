Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 696 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

