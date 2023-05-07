Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 404,011 shares in the company, valued at $34,538,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and have sold 5,002,493 shares worth $144,305,643. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARES opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

