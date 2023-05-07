Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE AAP opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.