H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.00

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

