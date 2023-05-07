Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 222,939 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $145,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HAL opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.