Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $29.78 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $709,922.82 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $29.78 or 0.00103406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

