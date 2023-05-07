Head-To-Head Comparison: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) & Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Arvinas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $10.88 million 0.52 -$25.41 million ($356.00) -0.02 Arvinas $131.40 million 10.26 -$282.50 million ($5.32) -4.76

Agile Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agile Therapeutics and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 5 12 0 2.71

Arvinas has a consensus target price of $67.87, suggesting a potential upside of 168.25%. Given Arvinas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Agile Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -437.14% -2,658.43% -167.91% Arvinas -228.19% -43.79% -20.55%

Volatility & Risk

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arvinas beats Agile Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

