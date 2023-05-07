Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.48% of Heartland Financial USA worth $68,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLF. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $429,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $429,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

