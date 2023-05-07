Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $5.02 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00017745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $183.38 million and approximately $283,198.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00024590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,265.56 or 0.99927063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94544203 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $272,617.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

