Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.21

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.21 and traded as high as C$13.25. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 21,214 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
