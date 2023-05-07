Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

HT opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

