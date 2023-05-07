Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTHGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Hilltop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NYSE HTH opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. Hilltop has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

