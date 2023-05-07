Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $0.99. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

