Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,021 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $104,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

