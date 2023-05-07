Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.42. 2,088,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,941. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

