Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Volume Tops $13.05 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $80.90 million and $13.05 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.62385555 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $20,630,830.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

