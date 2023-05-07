Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.29 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Horizen has a market cap of $118.21 million and $4.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.65 or 0.00029910 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00122795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00046998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,659,912 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

