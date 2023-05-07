Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $44,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.1 %

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.