Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HWM has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

