HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC to a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.75) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.50) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.75) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.68) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 771 ($9.63).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 599.80 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 999.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 576.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 548.42. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 4,333.33%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

