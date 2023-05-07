HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.75) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $727.10.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

