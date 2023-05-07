Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Critical Survey

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hudbay Minerals and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $10.47, indicating a potential upside of 101.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

80.2% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Lexaria Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 0.93 $70.38 million $0.26 19.96 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 4.82% 1.70% 0.61% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

