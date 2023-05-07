iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on iA Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark upped their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock opened at C$88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.39. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$93.15.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.35 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.113867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

