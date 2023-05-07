IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAC. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IAC opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $90.68.

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in IAC during the third quarter worth about $4,718,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its position in IAC by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.