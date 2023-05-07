Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.44) to €10.50 ($11.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

