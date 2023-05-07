IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. IDACORP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $110.97. 256,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

